Trump’s Iranian airstrike causing friction in Congress’ first days back in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Congress is back in Washington and the first item of business in the new year: war.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the President decision to launch the airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

“President Trump does not, does not have authority for a war with Iran,” says Schumer. “The President’s decision-making has been erratic, it’s been impulsive without regard for the long-term consequences of America’s actions abroad.”

Democrats argue they were kept in the dark.

On Monday, Democrats introduced a war powers resolution that would limit Trump’s potential military actions against Iran.

But Republicans, like Texas senator John Cornyn, say the President did nothing wrong.

“The world is a safer place with General Soleimani no longer on the battle field, now it is up to Iran to decide what they want to do,” says Cornyn.

Trump threatened to target Iranian cultural sites if the country retaliates, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says any future decision will be carefully calculated.

Pompeo is expected to brief members of Congress on Wednesday on what prompted the airstrike.

