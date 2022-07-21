WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The U.S. House approved a bill to protect access to contraception nationwide, with Democrats pushing for the vote, citing the overturning of abortion access.

The bill passed despite the opposition of most Republicans.

“You don’t want birth control, but you want control of women,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

With some states aiming to add new restrictions, this legislation would widely protect access to all types of contraception.

“We’re in a dangerous situation, but don’t take it from me… Associate Justice Clarence Thomas made it very clear,” Pelosi said.

While striking down abortion rights, Justice Thomas wrote that he believes the Supreme Court should reconsider similar cases, including the one that legalized access to contraception nationwide.

“No one, not the Supreme Court, not Congress, not your boss, should be able to interfere with your family decisions,” said Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.).

Republican Congressman John Joyce (R-Penn.) opposed the contraception bill.

“That has been rushed to the floor with no oversight and without a single hearing,” Joyce said.

Republicans also say the legislation is too broad, in part because it protects access to abortion pills.

“This is an extreme bill from a desperate majority,” said Rep. Marrianette Miller (R-Iowa).

The bill heads to the Senate next where it will need 60 votes in order to pass.