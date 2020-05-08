US House leaders can’t agree on how to work, vote during pandemic

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The US House plans to be back in session next week but party leaders still haven’t come to terms on how they’re going to work or vote during the pandemic. 

There’s still no consensus on how the US House can safely return to the Capitol without spreading the coronavirus among its members and staff. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says House Democrats favor allowing lawmakers the option to work from home if necessary.

“Either in person, electronically or hybrid, something like that,” Rep. Pelosi said. 

But she says changing the way Congress works should have support from both parties. 

“The Republican leader said let’s talk about it, so I said well if there’s a way to do it in a bipartisan way, that would be better,” she said. 

Speaker Pelosi insists those negotiations continue weeks after they began but says Democrats are holding firm on one issue. 

“Let me remove all doubt. Our members want proxy, remote voting,” she said. 

Republican leaders say the Democrats’ plan goes counter to Representative government and places too much power in too few hands.

“Could one member hold two hundred proxies? In the Democratic version, that answer is yes,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said. 

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says members of Congress should show up for work, because they’re essential workers. 

He supports new rules for social distancing when lawmakers hold hearings and votes. 

“Starbucks proves every day they can work. The Senate proves they can work. Why is the only place in the Capitol that cannot work is the house,” Rep. McCarthy said. 

Both party leaders say they will consider recommendations from the Capitol physician as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Reopening Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Businesses"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Coal Creek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler"

National Nurses Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Nurses Day"

National Guard Helping

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard Helping"

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Golf"

Grant County Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County Track"

New Town Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Businesses"

CHI Williston New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Williston New Equipment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

The Hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Hub"

The Dark Web - Origin Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Dark Web - Origin Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge