US Senate Democrats and Republicans join together to protect national parks

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — For years, lawmakers have worked to protect and fix national parks around the country.

Now, thanks to a collaborative effort between Republicans and Democrats, that may become a reality.

“This needs to be done for my children and grandchildren,” West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said.

Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner are fighting to protect and preserve the country’s national parks through the Great American Outdoors Act.

“This is a win-win. I don’t often agree with the administration, but this is one where the administration’s been working with us and I think we should get an overwhelming bipartisan majority,” Warner said.

The $12-billion bill will fund maintenance and repair long-neglected park facilities.

“Filthy, dirty, maps are falling off the walls, lights weren’t working and I said ‘This is what our landmark is? As who we are and identify as a nation?” Manchin said.

“We have not done enough to maintain those facilities. There’s bad roads, there’s broken trails, guest centers are in decay,” Warner said.

President Donald Trump says he supports the bill. Lawmakers and advocates see this as a big win, but getting the parks back in shape will take time.

“There are over 400 national park sites nationwide and over half of the assets that the park service maintains need repairs,” Restore America’s Parks Project Director Marcia Argust said.

Argust says Congress’ last large investment in the parks system was in the 1950s and the new bill will make a huge difference.

“It’s important to make sure that its resources are maintained so visitors are safe, they can still access our parks, and if we don’t do that, the local economies that depend on park visitors are gonna suffer,” Argust said.

The money will come from energy production on federal lands instead of taxpayers.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thinking Spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thinking Spring"

Stunt Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stunt Dogs"

State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13"

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"

Rural Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Prep"

Governor Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Update"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

College Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Classes"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge