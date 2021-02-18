US will have enough COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans by end of July, White House says

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As many states continue to struggle with COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the White House is promising the United States will have enough doses for every American by the end of July.

The Biden administration says it’s working as fast as it can to speed up the vaccine distribution process and ramping up its effort to get more shots into the arms of Americans.

“From 11 million doses last week to 13.5 million doses this week,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said. He added, “We’re doubling the weekly supply to local pharmacies.”

The push comes as the demand for vaccine doses continues to outweigh the supply. President Joe Biden indicated in a CNN Town Hall on Tuesday that would not be the case by the summer.

“By the end of July, we’ll have over 600 million doses – enough to vaccinate every single American,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are working to pass President Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package. It includes $20 billion for vaccine distribution.

Several states are still vaccinating frontline essential workers, Americans 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions.

“When your turn to get vaccinated comes up, get vaccinated,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci urged.

The White House says the number of cases and new hospital admissions are on the decline. But, they warn, now is not the time to let down your guard.

“While cases and hospitalizations continue to move in the right direction, we remain in the midst of a very serious pandemic,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said.

President Biden is scheduled to tour a Pfizer manufacturing site in Michigan on Friday and meet with workers producing the COVID-19 vaccine.