USCMA on its way to Pres. Trump’s desk to be signed

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal is heading to the President’s desk.

On Thursday, the Senate overwhelmingly approved the deal, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says getting here wasn’t easy.

The three countries signed the initial agreement replacing NAFTA in 2018, then spent more than a year negotiating, and re-negotiating, to finally produce a trade deal almost everyone supports.

Vermont Democrat Bernie Sanders was one of the 10 senators who voted against the deal.

“We have a major climate crisis and no trade deal should be passed that does not address that issue,” says Sanders.

The deal tightens rules of origin for auto parts and requires a larger share of cars to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour.

It now heads to the President’s desk, where President Trump says he is ready to sign it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tribal Healthcare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Healthcare"

Preserving History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preserving History"

Tribes & REAL ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes & REAL ID"

Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Carter Berger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carter Berger"

Century v Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century v Legacy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Minot International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot International Airport"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Frozen Pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Pipes"

Tire Pressure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tire Pressure"

Drive-Thrus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-Thrus"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16"

A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel"

Girl Scouts Lemon Ups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts Lemon Ups"

Girl Scout Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Interview"

Blessing Bank Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessing Bank Update"

Personal Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Data"

Drama Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drama Department"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge