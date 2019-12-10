USMCA could be passed before the end of the year

by: Russell Falcon and Anna Wiernicki

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — After more than a year of negotiations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats in the House have finally reached a deal with the Trump Administration on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

“We were in range for awhile but until we could cross a certain threshold of enforcement, for our workers’ rights, for environment, and for the prescription drug issue,” says Pelosi.

Representatives from all three countries met in Mexico City on Tuesday to sign the modified USMCA, which includes the changes House Democrats wanted. Now each country’s legislature will have to vote to confirm the new agreement.

Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady says he expects the deal will now fly through Congress.

“This agreement is so solid there really is no excuse for any member of Congress to oppose it,” says Brady.

The White House says it is preparing to submit the ratifying documents to Congress. Once that happens, Congress has 90 days to vote on the USMCA — but only eight working days left this year.

