USMCA held up in Washington: Democrats, GOP blame each other

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump says that he’s leading a last-minute push to get the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal through Congress and to his desk by December.

The President says he thinks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding it hostage, saying, “She needs the votes for impeachment, so she is going to use USMCA in order to get impeachment…”

The President says if the House continues to delay a vote, Canada and Mexico could say bye-bye pretty soon.

Pelosi said last week she hopes the House will vote to approve the deal by the holidays, but Republicans say they haven’t seen any movement.

Democrats blame the delays on Republicans.

“It’s hard to take President Trump and Senate Republicans seriously,” says Sen. Chuck Schumer. “And they try to blame the House impeachment inquiry for legislative inaction.”

President Trump says he watched some of the hearings Tuesday morning but called the entire inquiry a hoax.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Flasher Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Volleyball"

Leo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leo"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Travel Sickness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Sickness"

Williston PW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston PW"

New Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Bar Close"

Safety Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Bar Close"

Ambuc Riders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambuc Riders"

Lawn Mowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawn Mowers"

Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19"

Antibiotic Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Antibiotic Awareness Week"

Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow"

Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball"

DSU vs U-Mary

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU vs U-Mary"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge