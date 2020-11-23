White House kicks off holiday season welcoming official tree

Washington-DC

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The past 11 months have been particularly stressful on Pennsylvania Avenue, but a little Christmas cheer arrived at the White House Monday.

As Christmas carols played, the year’s official tree rolled up to the north portico atop a horse drawn carriage pulled by Clydesdales Winston and Ben.

The tree, a nearly 20-foot Fraser Fir from Dan and Anne Taylor’s Farm in West Virginia, won the 2020 National Christmas Tree Association’s Grand Champion Grower Award.

First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the tree, but President Trump did not attend the ceremony.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Buddy Games

KX Convo: Mikalah Auer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23

Holiday Plans

ATW: COVID & Athletes

Thanksgiving Plans

Air Force Nurses

ATW: Century Football

ATW: Minot Precautions

Boutique Hub

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/23

Small Business Saturday

NDC NOV 23

Monday, November 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Plays of the week - November 22

Safely frying turkey

Pandemic and rural businesses

Trinity Turkey Drive

Community meal

Ugly sweater fundraiser

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss