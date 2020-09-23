Will SCOTUS dispute affect COVID-19 relief negotiations?

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the fight over Republicans’ plans to quickly replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg escalates, some Democrats say the dispute could further hamper efforts to pass another coronavirus relief package.

“What this decision will do is heighten the already toxic climate here in Washington,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., said.

He’s skeptical Americans will see any additional federal help anytime soon.

“Which would be one of the worst things that could happen economically,” he said.

He and fellow Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa said with the long gridlock, families are struggling and small businesses are being pushed to the brink.

“We’re at risk of losing half our child care centers,” Axne said.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., doesn’t think Congress should let the increased tension sour changes at a deal.

“I think we should be able to talk and chew gum,” she said.

Last week, Slotkin helped introduce a bipartisan relief package that would have continued extra unemployment payments, provided another round of stimulus checks and extended aid to small businesses — but neither House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., nor Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., were on board.

“I was disappointed with the reaction from leadership both in the House and the Senate and I urged them both to reconsider,” Slotkin said.

For many lawmakers, however, the partisan blame game continues.

“I have yet to see the leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, have any sense of urgency on this in terms of what is happening in people’s daily lives,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said.

“Democrats have had months to work with us on COVID relief,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., retorted. “They apparently don’t want to get a deal done and that has nothing to do with the Supreme Court vacancy. They started filibustering well before we lost Justice Ginsburg.”

Both sides doubt a relief deal will come together before the Nov. 3 election, though Republicans and Democrats did manage to come together Tuesday on a plan to keep the government open through Dec. 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

ND Teacher of the Year

Nursing Homes Plea

Bismarck man opens up about the 'stigma' of pumpkin spice

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/23

Wednesday's Forecast: A few showers & storms with cooler temperatures

NDC SEPT 23

How we get those autumn colors

Class B Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Business Women

Tears Foundation

Surrey Volleyball

Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/22

PD Investigation

CHi Gets UV Sterilizer

Tribal college grants

Bridge Money

Distance Learning

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss