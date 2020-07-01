Will the Trump trade deal help the U.S. recover from pandemic’s economic impact?

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHIINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — It’s official. 

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal takes effect Wednesday – replacing NAFTA as the trade agreement between the three countries.  

The White House says the deal is expected to boost the economy, create jobs and generate trade.

The replacement of NAFTA was one of President Donald Trump’s top campaign promises and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says the deal couldn’t come at a better time.

“Hopefully it will help us get past this pandemic and the economic problems that have gone with it,” Lighthizer says.

But Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says the work isn’t done yet.

“Now we have to look at the details, the rules to implement,” says Cuellar.

He says he’s working with Mexican officials to make sure the rules and obligations the three countries agreed to are enforced.

