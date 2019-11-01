With impeachment looming, many wonder if Congress will get work done

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — With an impeachment investigation into the president officially underway now, is there any hope Congress will get anything else done?

Some in Washington don’t have much hope for a productive Congress.

As Washington goes headfirst into impeachment, where does that leave other issues Americans care about?

“We’re looking at a very ineffective Congress that will not be passing much of anything,” said Mike Howell of the Heritage Foundation.

Howell said with Congress mired in the back and forth of impeachment, it’s unlikely any legislation of substance will move.

“Even before impeachment, the prospects for any legislation were pretty low,” he said.

The question now: can members of Congress deal with impeachment and still get work done for the American people?

“I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time, I think both must be done,” said Rep. Andrew Carson (D-IN). “But constituents and the American public need to see this played out publicly so they can make a sound decision about the republic.”

Some still hope the president’s NAFTA replacement, the United States Mexico Canada Trade Agreement, will still come to a vote.

“Its timing is when we come to a conclusion as to agreement there, and has nothing to do with the timing on impeachment,” said Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

But others said bipartisan support on that is unlikely.

“The problem with the USMCA is Democrats are hesitant to give the president a win of any kind,” Howell said.

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) said when he hears from voters, it’s mostly frustration.

“Why aren’t we getting things done that will make a real difference to Americans?” Hollingsworth said. “A real difference to Hoosiers? Because ultimately, that’s what Washington should be doing, but it’s not.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Winter Kit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Kit"

BB

Thumbnail for the video titled "BB"

Santa Paws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa Paws"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Bentley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bentley"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

#OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/1"

Furry Friday: Gibbs the Puppy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Gibbs the Puppy"

Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy"

DARE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DARE"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Haunted House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted House"

Expressway Bridge Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expressway Bridge Crash"

Cyber Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Update"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

MAYSA Rink Leak

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAYSA Rink Leak"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Nursing Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge