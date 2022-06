Students at Believe and Blossom Preschool recite the Pledge of Allegiance. (Video credit: Believe and Blossom Preschool)

The Believe and Blossom Preschool sent us this footage of their students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance today.

Two years ago when it first opened, the school also submitted a video of their students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Today, Believe and Blossom submitted the new video to show that it has survived and thrived since then, with more students now enrolled, helping to keep the Pledge tradition alive.