Watch For Rising Water Because Of Snowmelt

Even though Bismarck and Minot areas have lost most of their snow cover, drainage from snowmelt in other parts of the area could still impact you.

You’re being urged to keep a close eye on rivers, creeks and streams in your area because they’re expected to rise over the coming days.

One perfect example of this is Apple Creek near Lincoln that has risen recently.

The snowmelt is expected to increase over the next few days and could lead to overland flooding, especially in areas between Bismarck and Jamestown.

KX News spoke with the Weather Service and they said to expect rapidly changing road conditions, so don’t drive through floodwaters no matter how familiar you are with the road.

“One day you’re driving down the road, the next day it’s covered with water. So just be aware of the rapidly changing and evolving conditions, don’t drive through water if it’s over the road because you never know how deep that is or if the water has washed out some of the road,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Adam Jones.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation said if you do come across a flooded road you should call 911 and tell them which highway you’re on and where the flooding is located.