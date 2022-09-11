LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Sunday marks 21 years since terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands more injured on New York City’s darkest day. In the more than two decades since, cancer and other health issues have claimed the lives of many others who were exposed to toxins around ground zero. Those maladies continue to afflict first responders and civilians.

Family members of 9/11 victims will gather Sunday morning in Lower Manhattan to read aloud their names and honor a vow to never forget. PIX11 News will livestream the ceremony beginning around 8:30 a.m. Refresh this page for updates.

The program includes moments of silence to mark certain events of 9/11, starting at 8:46 a.m. when the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center’s north tower.

In addition to relatives of the deceased, officials will be in attendance at the somber commemoration. Vice President Kamala Harris is among the dignitaries expected to attend.