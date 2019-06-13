Watch Out for Cankerworms

A pest is surfacing in and around Bismarck.

You’re being asked to be on the lookout for Cankerworms — commonly called inchworms.

They lay their eggs in trees, and hatch in the spring.

They keep feeding on tree leaves until the worms get to be about an inch long.

The most damage comes in the larvae form, and the trees leaves die.

Most trees can bounce back, but according to the NDSU extension service, after three or more years of defoliation caused by the worms — a tree can become stressed.

NDSU urges you to give these trees more water and use an insecticide on the larvae in late spring or early summer.

Cankerworms don’t discriminate, and attack a variety of hardwoods including basswood, bur oak, elm, green ash, maples, and white birch, but will attack most other trees and shrubs.