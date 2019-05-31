Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

WATCH: Public Works to the Rescue

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A mom was searching for her 10 children this morning, luckily, some crews came together to help her out.

Bobby Roberts, a Minot animal control officer needed back-up to rescue mom and her ducklings.

The rescue that happened at 13th Ave and South Broadway isn’t anything new for city workers.

Roberts says they have to make drain rescues at least once a year.

Roberts said the drain gate was too heavy for just him to lift, so a group of city workers came out to make the great escape happen. 

Someone called into animal control this afternoon after they saw mama and her 10 babies fall in. Thankfully for all this had a very, happy ending.

For Roberts, he said it’s awesome knowing when you go home, you know you’ve done something good.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Moving City Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moving City Hall"

Surgery Gone Wrong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surgery Gone Wrong"

Tribal Dancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Dancing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vaping Case in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Case in ND"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19"

Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Vaping in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping in Schools"

High School Volleyball Sept.3

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept.3"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3"

KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite"

Stoplight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stoplight"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

BHS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Football"

Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Tribal Leaders Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Leaders Summit"

Wind Overturns Vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Overturns Vehicles"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss