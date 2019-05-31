WATCH: Public Works to the Rescue

A mom was searching for her 10 children this morning, luckily, some crews came together to help her out.

Bobby Roberts, a Minot animal control officer needed back-up to rescue mom and her ducklings.

The rescue that happened at 13th Ave and South Broadway isn’t anything new for city workers.

Roberts says they have to make drain rescues at least once a year.

Roberts said the drain gate was too heavy for just him to lift, so a group of city workers came out to make the great escape happen.

Someone called into animal control this afternoon after they saw mama and her 10 babies fall in. Thankfully for all this had a very, happy ending.

For Roberts, he said it’s awesome knowing when you go home, you know you’ve done something good.

