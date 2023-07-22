MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The annual North Dakota State Fair Parade will be underway shortly, and those who are down in Minot will soon be able to enjoy seeing it in person. If you can’t make it out to the fairgrounds, though, don’t worry — KX has you covered.

We will be live streaming the parade — including interviews and in-depth commentary — on our website on this page. The parade stream coverage will begin at 10:00 a.m.

If you miss the live stream, there will still be an opportunity for you to see the parade. KX will also be uploading the complete event to our website and on our YouTube channel.