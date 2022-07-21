NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In response to the landowners’ concerns discussed Thursday, KX spoke with the general manager from The Garrison Diversion Conservancy District, Duane Dekry, again to see what he had to say.

Dekry tells us the entire project will be funded by our tax dollars.

75% is paid by all North Dakotans and the users of the pipeline will pay the additional 25% which they in total would be paying 100% in tax dollars.

The price offered to landowners according to Dekry is twice the price offered during the Greater Ramsey Water District project, but this was a smaller project.

He says this Red River project is in fact unique to the state of North Dakota but not particularly as a nation.

Dekry says there have been negotiations made with other landowners.

These negotiations dealt with changes in routes but not to the cost being offered.

“We were able to change some routes we were able to negotiate on weed control on the crop damage policy things that are going to affect them while we’re constructing,” Dekry said.

According to Dekry only 10% of the landowners are protesting the project.

Though Garrison Diversion is negotiating protection during the project construction.

But after the project is done, landowners are worried about the after-effects that may not be covered.