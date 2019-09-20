Waterfowl season begins this weekend for North Dakota residents

Tomorrow marks the opening of waterfowl hunting in North Dakota.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is stressing safety.
There is rough terrain in the state and what hunters are doing can be dangerous. 
As of last year, eight people have drowned in state waters since 1998.
So remember safety first.
“The big thing is to wear a life jacket.  By state law only people age 10 and under are required to wear them but, when your hunting or angling in October, November, the waters really really can cool down quickly here in North Dakota.  And a life jacket will save your life when you go into that cold water,” says Brian Schaffer, North Dakota Game and Fish Department.
Capsizing and falling overboard from small boats are the most common types of fatal boating accidents for hunters.
Schaffer also wants hunters to remember some important rules.
Don’t overload a boat.
Often times, hunters have decoys and a lot of equipment on board, not to mention people and dogs.
He says that’s how boats tip.
Also, fall boating is the same as summer boating.
In order to prevent the spread of aquatic nuisances keep drain plugs pulled.
Clean off not just your boat, but all gear that touches water. 
This includes your waders and your decoys too, and, even check your dog for mud and seeds.

