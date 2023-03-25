WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The dark night sky turned bright blue in a video captured by the Watertown Police Department.

Police posted a time lapse video from 3:12 a.m. Thursday which appears to show a meteor light up the sky. You can see the video above.

Screenshot from the Watertown Police Department.

In the social media post, Watertown police joked there was a warrant issued for excessive speed.

Kari Fleegel, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, told KELOLAND News no one is quite sure what shows up in the video. She said it did not show up on radar or satellite imagery.

“It looks like a meteor,” Fleegel said. “It was pretty quick.”

Fleegel said there’s been few questions about the video on social media. The NWS is asking people to pass reports onto the American Meteor Society.