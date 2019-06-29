Watford City Fake ID System Tested

A new fake ID scanner was used at the McKenzie County Fair in the Beer Gardens Area.

The days of sneaking into a bar or nightclub with a fake ID will soon be a thing of the past.

Recently the Watford City Police Department partnered with the North Dakota Department of Health to test out a new tool to identify fake and borrowed ID’s. The TokenWorks Forensic Scanner checks the entire card making sure the Identification presented has the right security features. Watford City PD and the Eagles Club worked together to test out the system during the McKenzie County Fair in the Beer Gardens Area.

During the three day event, over 1,200 ID’s were checked, with one fake ID being caught and 4 to 5 other ID’s used as borrowed ID’s.