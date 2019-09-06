Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Watford City leadership want to know your thoughts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2071 Watford City_1474074462472.png

Watford City and McKenzie County leadership are seeking to learn more about the needs and wants of area residents with a community survey.

The feedback generated through this survey will support the creation of a vision, strategy and action plan to support economic and community development, they said.

“As we look to chart the next steps forward for our area, we want to be assured that our efforts and activities are reflecting the priorities of the broader Watford City community,” said Watford City Community Development Director Vawnita Best.

The survey closes on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Click the link below to access the online survey:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScibNVJEDQAp7eEmyKI3QxrM5IMLHHix86-QHS6db0AuSfZTA/viewform

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Alzheimer's Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Walk"

Tapping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tapping"

Pump Installed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pump Installed"

Road Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Construction"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Sentencing Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sentencing Hearing"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-6-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-6-19"

Food Safety Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Safety Month"

Furry Friday: Meet Kitti the Cat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Kitti the Cat"

U-Mary College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary College Football"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

High School Volleyball Sept. 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 5"

High School Boys Soccer Sept. 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Boys Soccer Sept. 5"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 5"

Beyond the Sidelines: Kyle Kuether

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beyond the Sidelines: Kyle Kuether"

Century boys soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century boys soccer"

Mandan girls golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan girls golf"

Mandan woman struck by car in parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan woman struck by car in parking lot"

Endangered Bats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Endangered Bats"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss