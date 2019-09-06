Watford City leadership want to know your thoughts

Watford City and McKenzie County leadership are seeking to learn more about the needs and wants of area residents with a community survey.

The feedback generated through this survey will support the creation of a vision, strategy and action plan to support economic and community development, they said.

“As we look to chart the next steps forward for our area, we want to be assured that our efforts and activities are reflecting the priorities of the broader Watford City community,” said Watford City Community Development Director Vawnita Best.

The survey closes on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Click the link below to access the online survey:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScibNVJEDQAp7eEmyKI3QxrM5IMLHHix86-QHS6db0AuSfZTA/viewform