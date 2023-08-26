WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — Calling all Watford City archery hunters!

The Watford City Wildlife Management Program has announced their rules and proficiency class dates.

Classes will be at the McKenzie County Sportsman’s Club.

No person can hunt, by archery or crossbow, within the city limits of Watford City unless properly permitted by the City of Watford City Wildlife Management Program and licensed by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

The qualification done by the WCPD will be valid for 5 years from the date issued.

Initial applications will be accepted until August 23rd.

Applicants must be 18 years or older at the start of the season.

To register call the Watford City Police Department at 701-842-2280

Learn more at https://www.cityofwatfordcity.com/usrfiles/2023_Wildlife_Packet.pdf .