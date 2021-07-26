Watford City woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belfield

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Belfield.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Highway 85, a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Watford City woman was traveling south in the north lane of the highway.

A second vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Stafford, Texas man was traveling north on Highway 85.

Seeing the approaching car in the wrong lane, the Texas man swerved into the southbound lane to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

At the same time, the Watford City woman also swerved into the southbound lane and both vehicles collided.

The Texas driver was transported to CHI – St Alexius Hospital in Dickinson and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Watford City driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 85 was temporarily closed at the location of the crash for about four hours with traffic detoured

until the scene could be cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.