NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating a collision that took place between a semi and a pickup truck that resulted in one woman being sent to the hospital.

According to a release from the NDHP, at approximately 8:36 a.m. on January 14, a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Highway 1804, four miles north of New Town when her vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Kentworth Truck Tractor. The vehicle then came to rest in the eastbound lane, where the driver (a 34-year-old female from Watford City) was ejected.

The woman driving the ford received serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by ambulance to Minot’s Trinity Health. The driver of the Kentworth (a 31-year-old New Town man) was uninjured.

The accident currently remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The name of the Ford driver will be released at a later date.