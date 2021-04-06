Watford City youth’s essay earns him Mayor for the Day honors

In celebration of City Government Week in North Dakota, third-graders from Badlands Elementary and Fox Hills Elementary schools were challenged to write an essay on what change they would bring to Watford City if they were mayor.

The essay that stood out the most came from Fox Hills Elementary third-grader Karson Kendrick, earning him the honorary title of Watford City Mayor for a Day.

On Monday, Kendrick sat by Watford City Mayor Philip Riley during the city council meeting. Tuesday morning, he got a special police escort to school.

His essay was also recognized during a school assembly on Tuesday. You can read it below.

If I were Mayor for the day

By Karson Kendrick

“If I were mayor for the day I would make sure that the judges that approve the laws understand the laws I am making. I would also work with police and fire departments and make them work extra hard to protect Watford City, ND. I would also find out the budget to pay for taxes and help my community. I would also make parks that disabled children can go to, so that also means that if a non-disabled child wants to go to the park if their parent (s) can go and watch or even play with them. And I would make sure that country roads become paved where they need to be paved. I would also make sure we build more nursing homes. I would also make sure there are enough hospitals to hold at least 2,000 people. I would also make sure there are ramps instead of stairs at school so non-disabled and disabled kids can go up the stairs. I would also have somebody build lunch tables with spaces in them so kids in wheelchairs can sit with their friends. I would also build a fire stairwell that has a ramp on the side so when there is a fire the kids in wheelchairs can escape. And I would make sure that you can’t smoke ANYWHERE. Well, that’s what I would do if I was mayor of Watford City, ND.”