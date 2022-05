The WDA tournament this year proved that there’s parity in the state when it comes to Class A baseball. The championship featured fourth seeded Century against sixth seeded Minot, and it was the Patriots’ winning it all for the first time since 2018.

WDA Scores:

Legacy (0), Jamestown (8) – State qualifier

Dickinson (5), Mandan (2) – State qualifier

Century (12), Minot (9) – WDA Championship

Early Highlights: