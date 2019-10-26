‘We see you. We hear you’: Bracelets gifted to Security Forces on Minot AFB

Sasha and Ross Reubin’s children gifted 10 bracelets with the words “22 A Day” to 5th Security Forces members on Minot Air Force Base on Friday.

For those unfamiliar with what 22 A Day means, it’s part of the Valhalla Project to raise awareness that around 22 veterans take their lives every day.

Sasha and Ross Reubin’s children gifting a bracelet

This is just the first of many bracelets to be handed out by her children, Sasha said.

“To the men and women who seem to go unnoticed the most. The ones who seem to be so under appreciated who protect and serve. My children gifted 10 bracelets to 5th security forces. If you’re one of the individuals who receive one we want you to know and all of you that you matter to us, you have a purpose. If you’re ever in need of a friend or someone to lean on we’re here for you. This is the first of many we will be purchasing and handing out as a simple but ever so powerful meaning. Thank you to all the men and women who serve. We see you. We hear you. Our door is open. #22aday #tillvalhallaproject,” Sasha’s post said on Facebook.

Sasha said awareness needs to be spread because it’s not widely known how many military suicides, or Security Forces suicides, happen a day.

Bracelets that were gifted

“Love needs to be spread not hate. We’re all in this together. And we want everyone to know we’re always here for them! ” Sasha said.