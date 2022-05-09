CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) — An engineer heading planned reconstruction of an aging dam in northeastern North Dakota warned Gov. Burgum Monday that upcoming rainfall could add pressure to the earthen structure already weakened by flooding.

Zach Hermann, of Fargo-based Houston Engineering, told Gov. Doug Burgum and other state and local officials that he’s hoping the predicted precipitation will be spread out and not affect stabilization efforts on the 65-year-old Bourbanis Dam upstream of Cavalier.

Last week, the North Dakota National Guard’s Black Hawk helicopters dropped more than 200 1-ton sandbags on the dam. The Minnesota National Guard’s Chinook helicopter placed two 5-ton water pumps capable of pumping 4,000 gallons per minute.