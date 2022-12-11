BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Due to forecasts of a winter storm early, multiple businesses and schools have reported possible closures to KX over the next few days.
All known closures — including businesses, events, organizations, and schools, will be listed here. This page will be updated frequently, so be sure to check back often. If you have a closure you’d like to report, be sure to send it to us at NDFirst@kxnet.com.
Community organizations, businesses, events:
North Dakota Township Officers Association- The ND Townshop Officers Association’s Annual Convention, originally meant to be held on December 12-13 at the Baymont Inn in Mandan, is postponed due to the weather forecast. The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.
Schools:
Special Notices:
Other Resources:
- KX Forecast
- KX Interactive Radar
- KX Weather Cams
- Current North Dakota Road Conditions
- North Dakota DOT Highway Cams