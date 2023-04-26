Weather balloons are launched from 900 locations, twice each day. If there is severe weather ongoing or expected, additional launches may be performed. Attached are electronic devices called radiosondes that measure temperature, dewpoint, and location over time.



This practice has been helping forecasters and researchers to produce more accurate forecasts. In this week’s Weather Whys, we focus on how the skew-t diagram produced during the balloon’s flight is used by meteorologists to determine severe weather risks at a glance.

I would like to give a special thanks to our friends at the Bismarck National Weather Service office for welcoming us into their wonderful office. They are open for tours and available to learn from at SKYWARN courses across the state. They last about an hour and a half and are family-friendly…and free!