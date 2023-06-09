Hail comes in a variety of shapes and sizes resulting in different consequences. The historic hailstorm of June 9th 2001 that left feet of hailstones covering 7th Street in Bismarck was part of a severe thunderstorm warning. If it weren’t for strong wind or large hail falling to the ground before the storm arrived in Bismarck, there would not have a been any warning.

Recently, Special Weather Statements have been issued for storms with hail and wind speeds that could be damaging, but would not have been warned in the past.

The sole purpose of weather warnings is to help people stay safe by providing sufficient warning times. Adequate time for people to prepare to save lives and property when storms are likely on the way is the end goal. Right now we need your help deciding when to alert people of dangerous weather, and how; as revisions are underway.

Over the years meteorologists have been sharing storm watches and warnings that are issued under very specific guidelines. Severe thunderstorm criteria is for cases where one or more of these items is ongoing: hail one inch wide or greater, wind stronger than 58 mph, or a tornado.

But what about the cases where those thresholds are not met, but people are still in danger?

Pea size hail to someone who’s never seen it can seem fun and exciting, but when large hail falls it becomes deadly. Even if it remains small in size, when piled high enough to cause the roads to be covered, this too can become life threatening. If wind is strong enough, even pea size hail could tear through vinyl siding of homes.

For this reason, government weather forecasters are revamping the ways and reasons we provide warnings to you. We are able to work together and communicate with the civil servants who determine when and why to alert us. If you have questions or suggestions please reach out to me at ametz@kxnet.com.