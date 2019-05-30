WEB EXTRA: Basin Backyard Garden donates 3k pounds of produce

It’s been 6 years and Basin’s Backyard Garden is back at it again.

Basin’s Backyard Garden is a cooperative initiative. It is tended by a group of employee volunteers at Basin Electric who work on their breaks, lunch hours, and after work.

We spoke to Bill Baer who is in charge of the garden this year. He said they are planting in preparation for donating fresh produce to Bismarck’s local food pantries. The Great Plains Food Bank, Burleigh Emergency Food Pantry, Ruth Meiers Hospitality House, Salvation Army, Heaven’s Helpers, and Community Action are just to name a few.

So far, over 3,000 pounds have been donated.

Gardening takes hard work and dedication so if you have a green thumb and feel like volunteering, contact the communications department at Basin Electric.