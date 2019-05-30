Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

WEB EXTRA: Basin Backyard Garden donates 3k pounds of produce

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s been 6 years and Basin’s Backyard Garden is back at it again. 

Basin’s Backyard Garden is a cooperative initiative. It is tended by a group of employee volunteers at Basin Electric who work on their breaks, lunch hours, and after work.

We spoke to Bill Baer who is in charge of the garden this year. He said they are planting in preparation for donating fresh produce to Bismarck’s local food pantries. The Great Plains Food Bank, Burleigh Emergency Food Pantry, Ruth Meiers Hospitality House, Salvation Army, Heaven’s Helpers, and Community Action are just to name a few. 

So far, over 3,000 pounds have been donated. 

Gardening takes hard work and dedication so if you have a green thumb and feel like volunteering, contact the communications department at Basin Electric. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Moving City Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moving City Hall"

Surgery Gone Wrong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surgery Gone Wrong"

Tribal Dancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Dancing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vaping Case in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Case in ND"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19"

Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Vaping in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping in Schools"

High School Volleyball Sept.3

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept.3"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3"

KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite"

Stoplight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stoplight"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

BHS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Football"

Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Tribal Leaders Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Leaders Summit"

Wind Overturns Vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Overturns Vehicles"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss