It’s International Sushi Day and one local business is celebrating.



The owner of Kobe’s, a local Japanese restaurant, opened 8 years ago because he saw the demand for sushi in this area.

To celebrate, today they have a unique sushi tower that has three tiers with a variety of sushi.

It’s call Sushi-tropolis.

Sushi is a traditional Japanese dish that was brought to America.

There are 3 basic types of sushi:

Nigiri – thinly sliced, raw fish pressed on top of sushi rice.

rice. Sashimi – thinly sliced fish such as salmon or tuna.

Maki – Rolled sushi

What makes Kobe’s so special is that they keep up with the trends.



The general manager at Kobe’s says as the years go by, they always have something new trending.



“They go to major cities like New York or Los Angeles. But here at Kobe’s, we try to find something new that will reach the new trend as quickly as possible,” said Kiky Rizky/General Manager of Kobe’s.

They are open regular business hours tonight so make sure you get out to celebrate with a Sushi-tropolis tower!