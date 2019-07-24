WEB EXTRA: Children’s Museum focuses on the Arts

Magic City Discovery Center’s concept is to build a children’s hybrid museum that focuses on STEAM activities: Science, Technology, Art and Math.

They also offer pop-up appearances throughout the Minot community and surrounding areas.

We spoke to Liz Weeks the education and outreach director who said they are putting an emphasis on Art for the children.

“Well, the arts is a very important concept as we develop our brains. The arts and math are a huge connection to solving problems.”

This week during the North Dakota State Fair, the Magic City Discovery Center rented out a building for children to come and learn and take part in activities. The theme is Kids Space. There are a ton of activities that focus on outer space and planets.

Liz Weeks talks about the types of activities they have at the State Fair for children in the Kids Space building.





















And you can't have all this fun and information for children without a building. Liz said they are planning to open the kid's museum in 2020.







They will be at the State Fair from 12-7 pm this week.