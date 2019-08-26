WEB EXTRA: Cleaning your home just got easier with this on demand service

Meet Amos Kolbo and Jaren Hineman. They are from Bismarck and co-owners of the on-demand cleaning service, WeClean. It’s a company that is taking cleaning to another level.

They describe themselves as the Uber for cleaning. WeClean is an easy-to-book, all-natural cleaning service that supports the community where we all live, work, and play.

They specialize in home cleaning and vacation rental cleaning.



They knew that coming home after a hard days work, the last thing you’d want to do it clean. So they created a website that you can just pick the service you need and check out quickly.

Before they entered the Bismarck market, they wanted to make sure they were an established 5 star company and had a team built around their strong work ethic.

“We want you to come into your home and see the clean, not just understand that you paid for it,” said Jared.

Part of the work ethic is using natural cleaners. They want people to breath easy and not breath in chemicals.

“There’s plenty of amazing products out there that do a great job without having to use chemicals,” said Amos.

Another reason for the on demand service is some people are in a tight jam and need help. You can gift someone a clean kitchen or home. For example, if your friend just had a baby and you know they need help cleaning, you can just get it from WeClean.

