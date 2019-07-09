WEB EXTRA: Dakota Resource Council wants to hear your voice

Recently a new program called “Hour to Empower” was launched by the Dakota Resource Council and Missouri Valley Resource Council.

The “Hour to Empower” is a grassroots, community-led organization looking for a diverse perspective on how to keep our town and state clean.

We spoke with Brian Palecek about the program and how they are giving the community and non-members an opportunity to voice their thoughts.

Missouri Valley Resource Council (MVRC) and Dakota Resource Council (DRC) are inviting the community to the next Hour to Empower event today, July 9th, 2019 at 7 pm at Sertoma Park at Shelter #7.

At the first Hour to Empower event on June 6th, people used words such as “balance,” “green,” “resilient,” “engaged” and “caring” to describe their ideal community. MVRC and DRC would like to invite everyone to take action to make that happen.

This is a kid-friendly event and there is a playground nearby.

MVRC and DRC worked with allies to bring curbside recycling to Bismarck and want to expand upon that vision. For more information about the organization please visit here.