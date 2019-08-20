WEB EXTRA: Fall into Downtown Bismarck

Fall is just around the corner and downtown Bismarck is bustling with so many new things.

We talked to Chief Operating Officer of the Downtowners, Kate Herzog to get the details.

Besides shops and businesses, there is a lot of new housing coming to downtown Bismarck — something the Downtowners have looked to increase.

With all of the new housing coming up in the next year, having a good walk score is important. “Walkable amenities” are things like grocery stores, shops, banks — things you need every day.

Every season, new banners are put up on Main Street and around the downtown area. Since it’s the beginning of the school year and the 50th anniversary of the United Tribes Powwow, banners for United Tribes Technical College will be installed soon.

The Bismarck Beacon team is a part of the Downtowners Foundation and they are all about promoting things that are local and unique to our town.

For more information, make sure to follow the Downtown Business Association of Bismarck’s Facebook page.