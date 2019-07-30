WEB EXTRA: Gateway to Science Center offers hands-on learning for kids

Children play and don’t realize they are learning at the Gateway to Science Center.

Kim Eslinger/Gallery and Exhibits Director says they offer hands-on science experiences as well as workshops and classes. They also host birthday parties to kids of all ages.

School starts soon and there are plenty of activities and options for kids looking for an alternative route to learning.

Some things they are offering when school starts are:

STEM Adventure Club that meets after school for 10 weeks.

STEMzone, a rentable, all-inclusive event designed to engage all ages delivered to schools, libraries, and community events.

Field trips

