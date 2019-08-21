WEB EXTRA: Healthy sleep habits make you feel better

Grabbing your cell phone right when you wake up or even scrolling through your news feed before bed can make for poor habits.

We talked to a local yoga instructor, Michelle Todd explains how she was able to get off of medication and create a sleep cycle worth posting about.

Here are some natural ways to create a sleep routine that works for you in order to feel rested.

Michelle also suggests slow stretching and meditation in order to feel relaxed.

One thing that works personally for Michelle is mindfulness.

