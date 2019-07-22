WEB EXTRA: Keeping the State Fairgrounds clean

It takes a team of people to keep the fairgrounds clean. With around 30 to 40 thousand fairgoers, the manager says she takes pride in the fact the grounds are intact.

Renae Korslien, the North Dakota State Fair Manager said this is her 46th State Fair. She’s been the manager for 10 years now and added, “It’s not work when you love your job.”

She said the full-time staff, outside groups and other organizations such as the Minot Airforce Base all help to keep the grounds clean year-round…close to 500 people.

“It’s our home and we want it to be nice and inviting,” said Renae.