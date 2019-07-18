WEB EXTRA: ND Elite runner says her biggest achievement is helping others

A health and wellness coach in Bismarck, ND recently returned from Iowa from the USA Track and Field Masters National Outdoor Championship.

April Lund said her big goal is to make the Olympic Trials for the marathon.

She said she needs something to do for the next for years and US Track and Field has a master’s program. Her new goal is to bring a master’s track team to the next championship and bring home the first title for US Track and Field in North Dakota.

April is the reigning three-time champ of the Bismarck half marathon.

This year she is scheduled to run the Berlin marathon 8 days after the Bismarck run. She said she is unsure if she will to the Berlin run this year… her health playing a key factor.

Her plan has always been to qualify here in North Dakota for the Olympic Trials so if her health isn’t 100% she doesn’t want to travel across the world.

She said she will decide in about 2-3 weeks if she will run Berlin.

“Runner’s World is great and winning a National Championship is great, but I honestly feel my biggest accomplishment is the GYS Track Club. It’s my heart. It’s my soul,” said Lund.