WEB EXTRA: Non-Profit provides ‘Arts for All’

Arts for All is a new, nonprofit organization in Bismarck committed to bringing art, dance, drama, music and more to children and young adults of all ability levels at no cost.

We talked to Executive Director Sargianna Wutzke about how she started it all.

Taking on a project like this is no easy task. Sargianna said she has some partnerships that have helped move the process along quickly. And after doing “Arts For All” for five months now, she says the feedback has been positive.















For more information on Arts for All, check out their Facebook page here.