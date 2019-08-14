WEB EXTRA: Recent survey says people gain weight after being in long term relationship

In a recent survey done by OnePoll, 79% of people say they have gained weight since they started dating their significant other.
According to respondents, most people begin to feel comfortable enough in a relationship to start gaining weight after around one year and five months.
We talked to a Bismarck Health Coach from Dakota Natural Health Center that says she thinks she knows why people gain weight after they’ve been in a long term relationship. In fact, she has a way she breaks down the Circle of Life to determine where to spend more of your time and energy to create more balance and harmony in your life.
We even asked people on Facebook if they thought it was normal to gain weight after getting married and being in a long term relationship. A few responded with, “It’s a sign of being comfortable, happy, having fun and being in love. ”
One even went as far as saying she was stressed after marriage so she ate more.
Frohlich says the best way to start a healthier journey is to become intentional and do things that fill you up in a positive way instead of eating your feelings (happy or sad) or suppressing them.
