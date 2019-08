August is Health and Wellness month so we are putting North Dakota first by giving you some tips on the practice of “Self Care.”

We sat down with Heidi Woods/Occupational Therapist and yoga instructor at Luminate Studio to get her view on Self Care, signs you need to be aware of and how to implement your own practice.

If you’re wanting to know what signs to look for, check-in with yourself.

Heidi shares some signs to look for that indicate you need “me time.”

Self-care and time management go hand in hand.

You choose where you spend your time, says Heidi.

Heidi says self-care isn’t selfish.