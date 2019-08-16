WEB EXTRA: She puts the ‘Fun’ in functional wellness

Meet Miranda Klatt. She is the owner of Fun Fit, LLC.

It’s a functional fitness gym that focuses more on the mental health aspect of fitness and whole wellness rather than specific weight loss.

“You should leave here happy and empowered and feeling strong and confident and the rest should just follow. So we just focus on having fun!” said Miranda.

It’s not a secret that eating well and exercising is the key to weight loss and health, but Miranda says she thinks what is holding people back from happiness is our emotions. She believes there are businesses out there making millions off of people’s depression. So her goal is to change the way people think about fitness and health.



She wants people to see it as a way to be happy and destress to empower themselves in order to live a healthy lifestyle. If people focus solely on weight loss, she thinks it makes it more stressful.



Miranda talks about all the fun classes she offers, including Papa’s Pumpkin Patch boot camp and Kayaking workouts.

