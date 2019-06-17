WEB EXTRA: The Banquet joins The Dream Center Network

“The Banquet is a free community meal that is served at Trinity Lutheran Church three days a week- Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. And Sundays they are at the Salvation Army,” said Karla Eiesenbeisz/Director of The Banquet.



In March Jim Barnhardt, Chairman of the Board of The Banquet visited the Dream Center in Los Angeles, California. After visiting with others in the community, they decided to bring the concept to Bismarck.



So The Banquet joined the Dream Center Network.



The Dream Center is a faith-based charitable organization that finds and fills the needs of struggling people from all over the United States by providing food and clothing and focusing on the full successful transformation of people’s lives, all free of charge.



They are kicking off their new affiliation with the Dream Center with the Adopt-A-Block program. The Dream Center Adopt-A-Block truck will go to select neighborhoods and distribute grocery items to those in need. To receive items, all you need to do is fill out a short intake form at the truck location.



They will be starting this Wednesday at Jeannette Myhre Elementary school parking lot, 919 S 12th street from 5:30 to 7 pm.



For more information head to their Facebook page here. Or visit their website here.

