WEB EXTRA: Woman uses stuffed animals to bring joy to people in ND

Stuffed animals are something you’d think are for children, but not according to one North Dakota woman.

Lenette Momerak is an inspirational and motivational speaker from Bismarck. She is the creator of Stuffed Animals with Heart, a ministry used to bring joy to people who have been through different types of struggles.

Lenette got the idea about a year and a half ago when she was going through trials of her own and someone gave her a stuffed animal. She realized it could bring encouragement to others so she began traveling around to places like retirement homes, nursing homes, schools and other types of events in order to share her message of hope and love.























The process happened naturally for her.

She said when something gets put in your heart, it just seems like the next step comes.

“The first thing I needed to do was get the stuffed animals. After I got the stuffed animals I had to prepare them,” said Lenette.

She did that by praying over them and cleaning them up.

There are many testimonials of how these stuffed animals have helped people heal from traumatic experiences.

She’s sent them to kids in Costa Rica, kids on reservations and, for the last six years, she’s been traveling around North Dakota speaking and giving them to people.

Her next event takes place on July 31 and August 1 for a Special Ed conference.

She just wants people to know they’re loved and valued. The stuffed animals help bring that home in a joyful manner.