Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and 40s. Winds will stay light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. Light southerly wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and 40s. A light wintry mix will move into the west by evening and bring a light snow accumulation overnight and into Friday. Southerly winds stay light.